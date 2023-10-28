All Sections
Russians lose 4,000 troops near Avdiivka – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 12:17
Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, have held a telephone conversation to discuss further military assistance and preparations for the next Ramstein-format meeting, as well as the current situation at the front.

Source: both parties in their communiqués following the conversation, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the conversation between Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin focused on current US military assistance to Ukraine amid Russian aggression, plans for the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, also known as Ramstein, and the development of the situation at the front. 

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the spokesman added.

The Ukrainian communiqué said that Umierov shared with his American counterpart the latest information from the battlefield, including near Avdiivka.

He also said that Russian losses near Avdiivka had already reached approximately 4,000 soldiers. 

Umierov also thanked Austin for the continued effective cooperation and supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

"Further supplies of ATACMS will allow us to more effectively target military infrastructure and command posts deep behind enemy lines in the occupied Ukrainian territories," he said.

Background:

The ministers had a previous conversation last Saturday, 21 October. 

The US announced a new military aid package worth US$150 million to Ukraine on 26 October 2023.

