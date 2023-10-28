Russia's losses near Avdiivka may be among worst in 2023 – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has assessed that Russia has suffered some of its worst losses of 2023 near Avdiivka, and it appears that Russian command’s requests are once again at odds with actual military capabilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 28 October, as reported by European Pravda

The intelligence review says that the Russians had deployed units of up to eight brigades near Avdiivka.

Quote: "These elements have likely suffered some of Russia’s highest casualty rates of 2023 so far," the analysts write.

UK intelligence says that the Russian military bloggers have harshly criticised the command’s tactics.

"The nature of the operation suggests that Russia’s core military-political challenge remains the same as it has throughout most of the war. Political leaders demand more territory to be seized but the military cannot generate effective operational level offensive action," UK Defence Intelligence states.

The White House has said it had information that the Russian military has been executing soldiers who have refused to follow orders. Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire.

The Estonian Defence Forces believe that the Russian government is seeking to gain at least a minimal initiative in Ukraine to create an impression of success in the war among fellow Russians.

