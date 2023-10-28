Russia's Akhmat unit reports mass influx of former Wagnerites

Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Russian Chechen special forces unit Akhmat, has said former Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) fighters are joining Akhmat en masse and being deployed in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Source: Alaudinov in a comment to Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Wagnerites had been approaching me even before this; a certain number of soldiers had been joining us periodically. We now have a mass influx of Wagner PMC fighters into the unit.

They have joined various units. Former unit commanders join us, and their former fighters gradually follow them."

Details: Alaudinov described the Wagnerites as "patriots of Russia" and "heroes", adding that they had always spoken of the Akhmat fighters "with great respect".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Guard is recruiting former prisoners who had joined the Wagner Group to subdue the remaining Wagner fighters and "take care" of Russia's internal security.

Following the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior figures in a plane crash in August, the Kremlin started saying that Wagner does not legally exist, and they could not comment on the company's future.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that former Wagner Group mercenaries stationed in Belarus signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and moved to the eastern front in Ukraine. Some of them went to Africa.

