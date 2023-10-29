All Sections
Russia claims downing 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 29 October 2023, 02:58
Russia claims downing 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea
Crimea. SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

Russian air defence systems supposedly shot down 36 Ukrainian drones in Crimea on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: The Russians stated that their air defence systems had destroyed 36 aircraft-type UAVs.

The drones were shot down over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of Crimea.

Background:

  • Drones were heard flying and being shot at in Yevpatoriia (Crimea) and the surrounding area on the night of 28-29 October. 
  • Two explosions were heard in Chornomorske, Yevpatoriia district.

