Russia claims downing 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea

Russian air defence systems supposedly shot down 36 Ukrainian drones in Crimea on the night of 28-29 October.

Details: The Russians stated that their air defence systems had destroyed 36 aircraft-type UAVs.

The drones were shot down over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of Crimea.

Drones were heard flying and being shot at in Yevpatoriia (Crimea) and the surrounding area on the night of 28-29 October.

Two explosions were heard in Chornomorske, Yevpatoriia district.

