Russia claims downing 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 02:58
Russian air defence systems supposedly shot down 36 Ukrainian drones in Crimea on the night of 28-29 October.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram
Details: The Russians stated that their air defence systems had destroyed 36 aircraft-type UAVs.
The drones were shot down over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of Crimea.
Background:
- Drones were heard flying and being shot at in Yevpatoriia (Crimea) and the surrounding area on the night of 28-29 October.
- Two explosions were heard in Chornomorske, Yevpatoriia district.
