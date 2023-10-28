Russia's conscription campaign in Crimea failing

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russian occupiers failed in their plan to conscript people in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: the National Resistance Center

Quote: "Residents of Crimea are leaving the peninsula, fleeing mobilisation. Military commissariats have already informed their leadership that the plan to recruit local residents to the occupying troops forcibly will not be fulfilled."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center added that in this regard, Moscow was planning to replace the leadership of military enlistment offices with people invited directly from Russia and "clean up the ranks", as they suspect local employees of sabotage.

Support UP or become our patron!