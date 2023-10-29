Russian instructors train UAV operators in Belarus

Russian instructors have been arriving in Belarus to conduct training on UAV operations.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The Belarusian partisans say the instructors are coming to the 927th UAV training centre (military unit 92504, the town of Bereza, Brest Oblast). Their primary task is to train UAV operators from the Belarusian Armed Forces.

The training centre is currently employing Russian uncrewed aerial systems of various configurations: Supercam S100, S150, and S350.

The NRC pointed out that the Russians may later recruit Belarusian servicemen into their army later on.

