All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian partisans reveal coordinates of new plant producing missiles in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 10:18
Russian partisans reveal coordinates of new plant producing missiles in Russia
Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant

Representatives of the Atesh resistance movement have reported that they have discovered a missile production facility in the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, and also provided coordinates.

Source: Atesh, an underground Ukrainian movement active since 2022 in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Our agents in Chelyabinsk report that the Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant has started manufacturing missiles of various types.

Advertisement:

The company is reportedly expanding rapidly: new production facilities are being built, and new staff is being recruited. The number of employees at the plant has increased from 10,000 to 17,000."

Details: The resistance movement indicated the exact coordinates of the plant: 55.118556370558025, 61.5045004989165.

They added that they were "acquiring new details and working to shut down its activities".

 
SoUrce: Atesh

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiamissile strikewarpartisans
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Russia
Drone attacks oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodarsk Krai
Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"
Russia's Akhmat unit reports mass influx of former Wagnerites
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: