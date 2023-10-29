Russian partisans reveal coordinates of new plant producing missiles in Russia

Representatives of the Atesh resistance movement have reported that they have discovered a missile production facility in the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, and also provided coordinates.

Source: Atesh, an underground Ukrainian movement active since 2022 in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Our agents in Chelyabinsk report that the Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant has started manufacturing missiles of various types.

Advertisement:

The company is reportedly expanding rapidly: new production facilities are being built, and new staff is being recruited. The number of employees at the plant has increased from 10,000 to 17,000."

Details: The resistance movement indicated the exact coordinates of the plant: 55.118556370558025, 61.5045004989165.

They added that they were "acquiring new details and working to shut down its activities".

SoUrce: Atesh

Support UP or become our patron!