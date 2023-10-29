Ukraine's military destroys convoy as Russians try breaking through defences near Krasnohorivka

The Ground Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces have released a video of how they destroyed a column of the Russians trying to break through the Ukrainian defences in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Ground Forces

Details: In the video, it can be seen how Russian vehicles move towards the Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krasnohorivka.

It is clarified that the video displays the work of artillery of the 31th Separate Mechanised Brigade, 110 Separate Mechanised Brigade, 116 Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence and the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

