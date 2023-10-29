All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's military destroys convoy as Russians try breaking through defences near Krasnohorivka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 13:25
Ukraine's military destroys convoy as Russians try breaking through defences near Krasnohorivka
screenshot from video by The Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces have released a video of how they destroyed a column of the Russians trying to break through the Ukrainian defences in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: the Ground Forces 

Details: In the video, it can be seen how Russian vehicles move towards the Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krasnohorivka. 

Advertisement:

It is clarified that the video displays the work of artillery of the 31th Separate Mechanised Brigade, 110 Separate Mechanised Brigade, 116 Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence and the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForcesDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Armed Forces
Offensive on Melitopol front continues – Ukrainian military officer
Russians lose over 600 soldiers and 8 tanks within 24 hours
Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: