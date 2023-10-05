Russia must be stopped as soon as possible – Polish Foreign Minister condemns attack on Hroza village

Zbigniew Rau, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, has called for Russia to be stopped after the Russian attack on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, where 51 people were killed.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Rau on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Russia must be stopped as soon as possible and kept accountable for all its barbarism," said Rau.

"I pay tribute to those who lost their lives and condolences to their families," summed up the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Background:

On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast. Preliminary data indicated that the place was hit by an Iskander missile.

As of now, 51 people were killed, including children, and six more were injured. This is the most massive attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café, which was attended by almost a third of the village (according to the census, 330 residents were registered there).

The Russian attack has already been condemned by Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, UK Ambassador Martin Harris and Estonian President Alar Karis.

