Ukraine's Border Guards raise Ukrainian flag in grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 11 November 2023, 20:51
Topoli village in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: Deepstate map

Ukraine’s Border Guards have raised a Ukrainian flag in the village of Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now was in the grey zone near the Russian border.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Border guards from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade have raised a blue-and-yellow flag in the settlement of Topoli located near the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now remained in the ‘grey zone’.

The occupiers should always see our flag flying and remember: We are always prepared to defend our lands and crush the enemies!"

