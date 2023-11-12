All Sections
Speaker of US House of Representatives proposes draft bill to avoid shutdown without aid to Israel and Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 02:58
Speaker of US House of Representatives proposes draft bill to avoid shutdown without aid to Israel and Ukraine
MIKE JOHNSON, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has proposed a bill with two-stage temporary funding without taking into account aid to Israel and Ukraine to prevent a government shutdown.

Source: Reuters

Details: The two-phase funding programme would extend funding for some government programmes until 19 January 2024 and for others until 2 February.

House Republicans hope to pass the measure on Tuesday.

The publication notes that the republican bill of the House of Representatives does not provide for additional funding, for example, aid to Israel or Ukraine.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokeswoman, said the proposal was "just a recipe for more Republican chaos" and increases the risk of a shutdown.

Background:

  • US President Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new US$106 billion aid package, which includes more than US$61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine. US$11.8 billion is part of this aid package aimed at budget support.
  • But Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, insists that the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel be considered by Congress separately, and the "Ukrainian" package be considered together with appropriations for border security with Mexico.

Read also: American Storm around Ukraine: Options for Future US Assistance

Subjects: USAaid for UkraineIsrael
