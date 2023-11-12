All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces make sure Russians do not gain foothold in Topoli

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 11:15
Ukraine's forces make sure Russians do not gain foothold in Topoli
Screenshot

Spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko has said that the Ukrainian forces are keeping a watchful eye on the grey-zone village of Topoli, where a Ukrainian flag was recently raised, but the Ukrainian units themselves are not constantly there.

Source: Demchenko during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has been repelled in this area, but the situation there remains difficult. The village is located near the border with Russia, and near the combat zone.

Advertisement:

The constant presence of Ukrainian defenders there is quite complicated.

Our guys are constantly monitoring this area so that the enemy cannot gain a foothold there."

Details: Demchenko noted that by hoisting the flag, the border guards were reminding [the occupiers and Ukrainians – ed.] that this is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers have no place here.

He said the soldiers will continue to do so.

Background: On 11 November, Ukraine’s Border Guards raised a Ukrainian flag in the village of Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now was in the grey zone near the Russian border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Border Guard Serviceliberationwar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
State Border Guard Service
Ukraine's Border Guards raise Ukrainian flag in grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian border guards burn Russian Vasilek mortar
Road traffic between Ukraine and Poland may worsen as Poles plan blockade
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: