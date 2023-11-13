Wyoming recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

Wyoming has become the 32nd state to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainians.

Source: Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, on Facebook

Details: Markarova also added that this state has declared November the month of remembrance of the Ukrainian Holodomor genocide.

Photo: Markarova's Facebook page

"Thank you to Wyoming governor Mark Gordon for his solidarity with Ukraine," Oksana Markarova wrote.

She recalled that traditionally, on the last Saturday of November, Ukrainians around the world light candles in memory of the Holodomor victims. This year it is 25 November.

Background: Washington, Maryland and Arizona on 2 November recognised that the Holodomor of 1932-1933 was a genocide of the Ukrainian people.



Background information on the Holodomor: In November 1932, Joseph Stalin ordered the seizure of all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seeds. Millions of Ukrainians starved to death in the following months.

