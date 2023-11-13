Georgian military volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

A Georgian military volunteer, Irakli Kurtsikidze, has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: Georgian office of Radio Liberty; Lieutenant Colonel Vano Nadiradze, head of the Georgian group in the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, on Facebook

Details: Radio Liberty noted that the Georgian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of Irakli Kurtsikidze.

Nadiradze noted that "the Georgian officer heroically perished two days ago". He said the death of the military volunteer was not reported "until his family found out".

Radio Liberty added that over 50 Georgian volunteers have been killed in the war in Ukraine since February 2022, fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

