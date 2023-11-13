All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Georgian military volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 04:10
Georgian military volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
IRAKLI KURTSIKIDZE. PHOTO: VANO NADIRADZE ON FACEBOOK

A Georgian military volunteer, Irakli Kurtsikidze, has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: Georgian office of Radio Liberty; Lieutenant Colonel Vano Nadiradze, head of the Georgian group in the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, on Facebook

Details: Radio Liberty noted that the Georgian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of Irakli Kurtsikidze.

Advertisement:

Nadiradze noted that "the Georgian officer heroically perished two days ago". He said the death of the military volunteer was not reported "until his family found out".

Radio Liberty added that over 50 Georgian volunteers have been killed in the war in Ukraine since February 2022, fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
war
Ukrainian forces kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Russia transfers military personnel using civilian planes
Ukrainian defenders destroy rare Russian Svet-KU electronic warfare system
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: