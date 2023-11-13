Ukrainian defenders destroy rare Russian Svet-KU electronic warfare system

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have reported the destruction of a Svet-KU, a rare Russian electronic warfare system.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "We have the third confirmed case of the loss of a rather rare Svet-KU electronic warfare system by the Russians."

Details: The report states that since February 2022, the Ukrainian military has destroyed more than one rare Russian system on the battlefield, and in August, the Defence Forces destroyed a second mobile Russian electronic warfare system, an RB-636 Svet-KU.

The first time the defenders won such a trophy was back in March 2022.

"And at the beginning of this month, a third Russian Svet-KU was destroyed with a bang," the military said.

