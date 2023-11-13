Kremlin refuses to comment on Russia's "regrouping of troops" near Dnipro River

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, has refused to comment on the Russian propagandists' claims that the Russians are "regrouping troops" in the area of the Dnipro River, which were initially reported and later retracted by Russian media.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS

Quote: "You know we do not comment on the course and state of affairs directly on the battlefield during a special military operation [as the Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], this is the responsibility of specialists and professionals, i.e. our soldiers."

Details: Answering a question on the situation in the area of the Dnipro River, Peskov added that "in this case, we also believe that only our military can and should comment on the situation".

Previously:

On the morning of 13 November, Russian propagandists broadcast the following news: "The command of the Dnipro group of troops has decided to redeploy forces to more advantageous positions, the Defence Ministry said. They will be located east of the Dnipro River. As noted in the department, after regrouping, forces that are used to attack in other directions will be freed."

Later, the Russians retracted and deleted this piece, claiming it was posted "by mistake".

The Russian Defence Ministry labelled the news as "false" and its distribution as a "provocation".

Background:

Before that, ISW analysts reported that the Ukrainian forces had moved armoured vehicles to the left bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Their latest report noted that Ukrainian troops had made some progress on the left bank part of Kherson Oblast.

