Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that the Kremlin may once again believe in its victory in the war due to the hesitation of Western allies to further support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lithuanian Foreign Minister's press statement before the meeting of the EU foreign ministers

Quote from Landsbergis: "The situation now looks like Putin is preparing to dust off his plans for the day of victory, which he had shelved for a while, but having seen the discussions in Washington, Europe's inability to move forward with military support for Ukraine and the growing pressure on Ukrainian forces at the battlefield, I think he might now be happily back to planning.

Advertisement:

I think Europe could exert pressure so that the only day of victory in this war would be in Kyiv and celebrated by Ukrainians. But now, it seems, the situation is uncertain again.

We have shown our ability to make critical decisions. Europe has demonstrated leadership before. Now it's time for us to do so again."

Details: The Lithuanian minister was asked whether he thought it was time for Ukraine to start considering negotiations, given all the current circumstances.

Landsbergis answered negatively.

"Any ceasefire, any negotiations are the way to the day of victory in Moscow. Putin has been working hard on this. And such a day may come. The day when Ukrainians will not be able to carry on fighting because we cannot provide them with weapons...

There is no middle ground here... If it comes to a ceasefire and we try to push it through with the argument that we have been protecting Kyiv and other Ukrainian territories, it will be clear that this is Putin's victory."

Background:

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu also stressed that the EU should reach an agreement on the next aid package for Ukraine and show that it is not "tired" of the war.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said Russia is planning a prolonged war in Ukraine, and "it is essential to fight for international peace and peace in Europe, for if we stop Russia in Ukraine, Russia will not be able to challenge other countries".

Support UP or become our patron!