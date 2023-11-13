All Sections
US estimates Ukraine's military death toll at 70,000 – The Economist

Monday, 13 November 2023, 13:40
Photo: ArmyInform

The Economist magazine, citing data from US officials, has claimed that at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: a story dated 12 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The article focuses on the changing labour market in Ukraine as women take on men's work while the latter are drafted into the army.

"American officials estimate that at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war, and that up to 120,000 more have been wounded," the article said.

The story says the war has turned the lives of countless Ukrainians upside down and has also affected the labour market. Around 4.8 million people lost their jobs almost overnight when Russia attacked Ukraine. The unemployment rate is estimated to have fallen to 18.4% in October this year from over 30% in the spring of 2022 but remains well above pre-war levels.

One survey found that 17% of Ukrainian workers have changed their job since the beginning of the war. Hundreds of thousands have been called up for military service.

Background:

  • In October, UK Defence Intelligence estimated that Russia's losses in terms of killed and severely wounded soldiers amounted to up to 190,000, or up to 290,000 if the wounded who can resume their service after recovery are taken into account.
  • In August, The New York Times reported, citing American officials, that the total number of wounded and killed Ukrainian and Russian soldiers is estimated at nearly 500,000 throughout the year and a half of full-scale war.

