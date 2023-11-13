All Sections
UK intelligence reports drug and alcohol addiction in Russian army

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 November 2023, 17:19
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed reports about drug addiction and alcoholism in the Russian occupying forces ranks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 13 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence referred to the data from the independent Russian media outlet Verstka, which said that up to 15% of Russian soldiers currently deployed in Ukraine use drugs, including amphetamines and cannabis. The article mentioned that it is easy to get these drugs even on the front.

UK analysts noted that this information is trustful and is accompanied by numerous reports of a high level of disciplinary violations, crimes and deaths related to alcohol abuse among Russian military personnel since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The review emphasised that Russian commanders punish alcohol and drugs abusers by sending them to Storm-Z infantry units, which have turned into penal units.

UK intelligence said the absence of combat unit rotations is one of the reasons for low discipline and drug abuse in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces.

Background:

  • UK Defence Intelligence stated in its previous review that the Russian Federation has been trying to increase its control over the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).
  • Earlier, UK intelligence said the Russian leadership has been increasingly using history as a weapon to instil anti-Western sentiment among Russians and intimidate Russia's western neighbours.

Subjects: RussiawarUkraine
