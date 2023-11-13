Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

Representatives of Polish road hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine said the latest talks with Ukrainian officials failed to end the dispute.

Details: On Monday, 13 November, some of the Polish hauliers met with representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish governments.

"We have not reached an agreement. The Ukrainian side does not take our demands into account," said Rafał Meckler, the organiser of the protest in the border town of Dorohusk.

On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking the three border crossings with Ukraine.

According to the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the protesters have six requirements:

reinstate the use of EU entry permits for Ukrainian lorries;

strengthen the requirements for transportation within the framework of the EICMT (certificates of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport);

prohibit registration of companies with capital from outside the EU in Poland;

access to the Ukrainian Shliakh ("Way") system [a digital system which allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law– ed.];

separate queues for lorries from the EU in the Ukrainian eCherha system [free service available in an open mode for hauliers registered in the Shliakh system – ed.];

separate queues for empty cars.

On Monday, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine announced a meeting on the border with representatives of the Polish authorities and hauliers to unblock checkpoints.

