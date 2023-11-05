Israel reacts to Türkiye's recall of ambassador

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has called Türkiye’s recall of its ambassador to Israel "another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organisation".

Source: Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Turkish government's decision to recall its ambassador while the State of Israel is in the midst of a war of self-defense imposed on it by a terrorist organisation worst than ISIS, is another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organisation."

Details: Haiat said that "Hamas terrorists have brutally massacred over 1400 people and kidnapped 240 to Gaza, among them babies, children, women and the elderly."

He added that Hamas terrorists are using the people of Gaza as human shields and preventing them from moving to safe areas by stealing fuel, food and drinking water.

"Hamas commits war crimes and crimes against humanity, and is the real enemy of the Palestinian people," Haiat stressed.

Background: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that he had cut off contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the war in Gaza.

Türkiye recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest against the ongoing bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

