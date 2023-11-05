Israel retaliates against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon – Israel Defence Forces
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said they have retaliated against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.
Details: The Israeli military reported that several missile launches were recorded from Lebanese territory towards Israel on Saturday evening. The missiles did not fall on Israeli territory.
Quote: "In response, IDF aircraft attacked military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanon."
Details: In addition, the IDF said, anti-tank missiles were recently fired toward the Metula area in northern Israel. No casualties were reported.
מטוסי קרב של צה"ל תקפו מוקדם יותר הערב תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון, לאחר שזוהו מספר שיגורים משטח לבנון לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. לא זוהו נפילות בשטחנו.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 4, 2023
Background:
- On 11 October, the IDF announced the assassination of Hamas Finance Minister Jawad Abu Shamala.
- Furthermore, on 12 October, the Israeli military reported that it had attacked several operational headquarters from which Hamas had organised a terrorist invasion into Israeli territory and killed a senior naval officer.
- On 1 November, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said that the IDF was making tremendous progress in its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
- Also on Wednesday, it became known that Ibrahim Biari, one of Hamas' commanders, was killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
- Open-source satellite imagery shows Israeli ground forces surrounding the city of Gaza.
