Israel retaliates against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon – Israel Defence Forces

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 00:24
Israel retaliates against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon – Israel Defence Forces
IDF STRIKES ON HEZBOLLAH. SCREENSHOT OF A VIDEO

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said they have retaliated against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.

Source: the IDF

Details: The Israeli military reported that several missile launches were recorded from Lebanese territory towards Israel on Saturday evening. The missiles did not fall on Israeli territory.

Quote: "In response, IDF aircraft attacked military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanon."

Details: In addition, the IDF said, anti-tank missiles were recently fired toward the Metula area in northern Israel. No casualties were reported.

Background:

