Russians attack town in Sumy Oblast: injured woman dies in ambulance

A woman has died as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the settlement of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The investigation revealed that on 6 November, at about 08:00, the Russians, using methods of waging war forbidden by international law, launched artillery attacks on civilian infrastructure in Seredyna-Buda.

A 63-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound and died in the ambulance.

Quote: "Prosecutors, jointly with law enforcement, are documenting the consequences of the attack. A pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Sumy Oblast Department of the Security Service of Ukraine."

