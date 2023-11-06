Ukrainian troops repulse Russian assaults on six fronts

A total of 57 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. In total, the Russians carried out 10 airstrikes and 24 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 November

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Avdiivka, and Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Krasnohorivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Chervone, Robotyne, and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhia Oblast.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out five strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three artillery units, a command post and an area where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated."

