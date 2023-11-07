Pieces of downed drone wound man in Crimea

Pieces of a downed UAV fell into the garden of a private home in the village of Orlivka near Sevastopol, Crimea, on the night of 6-7 November.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Details: Razvozhayev stated that a man had been injured and had a broken arm. There is no threat to his life.

There is also information about pieces of downed drones falling near the village of Kacha.

No serious damage to buildings or communications was reported in Sevastopol.

Background: Russian air defence systems were responding to a Ukrainian drone attack in Sevastopol on the night of 6-7 November 2023. The occupiers claim to have shot down nine and intercepted eight drones.

