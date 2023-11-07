Russian air defences respond in Sevastopol: Russians claim they shot down 9 drones

Russian air defences were responding in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, on the night of 6-7 November. Early reports indicated that the Russians have supposedly shot down 9 UAVs and intercepted 8 drones.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham governor of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Details: The Russian proxy claimed that all services are running as usual.

Updated at 04:05: Razvozhayev claimed that the air defences had responded in Sevastopol.

Emergency workers said the debris from one of the downed UAVs crashed onto the roof of a private residential building in the village of Andriivka.

Emergency services are at the scene, and a small blaze is being put out.

Updated at 05:07: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defences had shot down 9 UAVs and intercepted 8 drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula.

Background:

Explosions were heard and an air-raid warning was issued in Russian-occupied Crimea on 4 November.

Later, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said Ukrainian pilots had carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in the city of Kerch. At the time, there was no certainty whether a warship had been destroyed.

After the explosions, the Russians claimed for half a day that "some of the wreckage of the downed missiles crashed into the territory of one of the dry docks".

Only late on the evening of 4 November, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which had been docked at a shipyard in Kerch, had been "damaged".

On the morning of 5 November, Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had sunk one of the most advanced ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

