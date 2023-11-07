Explosion heard near airport in Russian city of Taganrog

REPORTEDLY, THE EXPLOSION IN TAGANROG OCCURED ON THE LOCAL AIRBASE. PHOTO: TAGANROG. INCIDENTS ON TELEGRAM

An explosion rang out in the Russian city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, on the morning of 7 November; Governor Vasily Golubev denied that air defence was responding.

Source: Medusa and Astra referring to local Telegram channels: Taganrog.Incidents, My Taganrog; Governor of Rostov Oblast Vasily Golubev

Details: One of the city's residents reported that an explosion occurred around 9:00 Moscow time (8:00 Kyiv time – UP) in Taganrog near the airport.

Advertisement:

The photo allegedly shows smoke rising from the site.

TAGANROG. INCIDENTS

The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel wrote that an air defence system was operating in the city.

The governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, said that the air defence systems in Taganrog were not working. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces "constantly perform tasks of fire damage to the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – in accordance with the plan of the Joint Forces Operation".

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not comment on the explosions in Taganrog.

Support UP or become our patron!