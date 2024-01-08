All Sections
Rescue operation completed in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district: over 100 body parts found – photo

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 January 2024, 21:27
Rescue operation completed in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district: over 100 body parts found – photo
Search operation in the Pokrovsk district. Photo: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram

Rescue workers from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) have completed the search and rescue operation at the scene of Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Five victims have been identified so far.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that 11 people – whole families – were killed in the Russian strike."

Details: Klymenko said five victims have been identified so far. Three victims from the village of Rivne have been identified – a three-year-old girl and her father and mother, aged 32 and 30. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been identified in Pokrovsk.

Klymenko said that the dead were searched for with the help of dogs trained to find human remains.

Investigators are currently examining the body parts found, while forensic experts are taking biological samples and conducting identification procedures.

The identification of the body parts is ongoing.

Update: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne.Sprotyv that more than 100 human body parts were found at the site of the attack on the Pokrovsk district. According to preliminary data, the number of casualties remains unchanged: 11 dead and 10 injured. However, the final figures will be established after the relevant examination.

Background: Eleven people were killed, including five children, and ten injured in Russian strikes on the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

The Russians attacked the district with S-300 missiles. Pokrovsk and Rivne in Myrnohrad hromada bore the brunt of the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

