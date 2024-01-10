Zelenskyy advises partners to bear in mind that Putin will not stop war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's partners are not yet ready to demand that Kyiv freeze the war with Russia and should note that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop here and wind down the fighting.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement to the media following talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is no pressure from our partners to stop our defence... There is no pressure concerning freezing the conflict. None so far. There are different voices; I have heard them in the media, I read them and know them. There are different opinions and discussions.

I believe our partners are not yet officially ready to give us the relevant signals. At least, I have not heard them personally.

I think we should pay attention to the rhetoric of the President of the Russian Federation. He is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely. Sometimes, [our] partners' uncertainty regarding the result of financial and military assistance to Ukraine and a quick reaction only adds courage and strength to the Russian Federation. Therefore, there should definitely be no delay on this [providing assistance – ed.]."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin will not rest until he has destroyed Ukraine. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Moldova may be next if Ukraine falls.

"They [the Russians] have started talking about Finland, about the independence of Uzbekistan... He [Putin] will not end all this until we all put an end to him together," the Ukrainian leader said.





Background:

Bloomberg reported that in December 2023, a secret meeting was held between Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) countries and several states of the Global South to increase support for Kyiv and discuss its conditions for holding peace talks with Russia.

In November, Germany and the United States refuted a Bild article about an alleged "secret plan" to push Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned that media reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving signals that he was interested in a ceasefire were more aimed at preventing further military assistance to Ukraine from the West.

