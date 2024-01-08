23-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action

Vladyslav "Blue Helmet" Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old pilot of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been killed in action during a combat mission.

Source: Army TV on Telegram; a fellow pilot on Instagram; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote: "You've probably seen videos by the Ukrainian MіG-29 pilot Blue Helmet, which he regularly posted on his social media. His real name is Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, and sadly, he has been killed while performing a combat mission.

Zalistovskyi was only 23 years old. He graduated from the flying department of Kharkiv’s Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in 2021, and during the full-scale invasion he had dozens of sorties."

Details: Suspilne notes that Zalistovskyi originally came from Malyn, Zhytomyr Oblast. He was the pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet.

