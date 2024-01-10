Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the evening of 10 January, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy shelled Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones. It was loud in the district centre and the hromadas of Pokrovske village and Marhanets [hromadas are administrative units designating several villages, or towns, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

A 56-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been injured. They will be treated as outpatients."

Details: There was also an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Air defence was responding in the Synelnyk district.

Support UP or become our patron!