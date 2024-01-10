Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Intense discussion is going on among Ukrainian Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction on the possibility of returning a governmental draft law on mobilisation to the Cabinet of Ministers for further consideration.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the faction

Details: An influential source in the Servant of the People party explained to Ukrainska Pravda that judging from party members’ messages in chat groups, most of them are in favour of the bill being reviewed.

Quote: "The draft law needs to be properly revised, not made with ad hoc decisions. There are no votes in favour of what we have now."

Details: At the same time, Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram that all decisions concerning the consideration of bills would be made at the conciliation board, to which the military command and Defence Ministry leadership have been invited. The meeting will take place on Thursday, 11 January.

Arakhamiia said party members had held a meeting on 10 January to discuss the current situation and the plan of work for the next few days.

Quote: "Information will also be published concerning staff issues in Verkhovna Rada (parliamentary) committees."

Draft law No. 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament by the Cabinet of Ministers. It regulates the issue of deferral of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government is proposing to impose a series of restrictions on citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase the fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing to undergo medical examinations will face imprisonment in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada only after it has been discussed and amended.

During a meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

