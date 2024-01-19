All Sections
Putin demands to find property of Russian Empire abroad

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 January 2024, 12:36
Putin demands to find property of Russian Empire abroad
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allocating funds for the search, registration and legal protection of foreign properties owned by Russia, including property dating back to the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: According to the document, the Presidential Administration and the Russian Foreign Ministry will deal with this issue.

The funds allocated are intended to cover the costs associated with "searching for property belonging to the Russian Federation, the former Russian Empire, the former USSR, proper registration of rights and legal protection of this property".

In January 2024, EU countries began implementing the European Commission's proposal to use the proceeds of US$300 billion of Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's interests.

In response to these actions, Russian officials threatened possible legal proceedings and promised a mirror response in the event of confiscation of Russian assets.

The Kremlin considers any attempts at confiscation as "direct theft", said Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president.

