Defence Intelligence explains how strikes on Russian oil depots benefit Ukrainian army

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 19 January 2024, 15:04
Defence Intelligence explains how strikes on Russian oil depots benefit Ukrainian army
Screenshot: Video

A strike on a Russian oil depot in Klintsy is adversely affecting supplies to the Russian army and increasing the Ukrainian army's ability to manoeuvre, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence says.  

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "It’s clear that when it comes to an oil depot which supplies the occupation corps with fuel and more, this [the strike – ed.] is going to complicate logistics for the occupiers. It disrupts their supply schedules. Accordingly, it gives our defenders space and time to manoeuvre."

Details: Yusov reiterated that Ukrainian drones can hit targets at a distance of more than 900 km. He said that the Russians should be asking questions of the Russian leadership, because these are consequences of the aggression they unleashed against Ukraine. "The local population is beginning to understand that reality and propaganda are very different, because Russian propaganda has once again claimed that nothing happened – that some targets were shot down and neutralised," he said.

Background:

defence intelligencearmy
