Russia sends St Petersburg doctors to work in occupied Melitopol in Ukraine

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that Russia has sent a group of St Petersburg-based medical staff to the occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, where the doctors are expected to treat Russian military personnel.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In the TOT [temporarily occupied territories], the enemy has a significant shortage of personnel in all areas, because the majority of the population has either left the region or is not cooperating with the enemy. As for doctors, the occupiers still do not trust Ukrainian doctors, because they understand that they are invaders here."

Details: The NRC said that Russia is forced to send its doctors to work on rotations in the occupied territories of Ukraine so that wounded Russian military personnel have access to medical treatment.

Most recently, a group of medical staff from St Petersburg, Russia, has been sent to Melitopol.

The NRC also said that the region’s medical system is collapsing and healthcare infrastructure is used exclusively to treat Russian military personnel and those in need of emergency care.

"The National Resistance Center notes that Russian ‘tourers’ do not have social guarantees from the Kremlin and, in fact, in the event of a tragic accident in the TOT, their family will not receive compensation," they said.

