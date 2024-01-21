Ballistic threat: air-raid warning issued in range of oblasts overnight

An air-raid warning was issued in a number of Ukraine’s oblasts on the night of 20-21 January due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram, the air-raid warning map

Details: The warning was issued in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Update: The all-clear on the ballistic missile threat was given at 04:35.

