Ballistic threat: air-raid warning issued in range of oblasts overnight
Sunday, 21 January 2024, 03:13
An air-raid warning was issued in a number of Ukraine’s oblasts on the night of 20-21 January due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram, the air-raid warning map
Details: The warning was issued in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Update: The all-clear on the ballistic missile threat was given at 04:35.
