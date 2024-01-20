All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack drones seen in Ukraine’s south, air-raid warnings issued

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 January 2024, 00:28
Russian attack drones seen in Ukraine’s south, air-raid warnings issued
Iranian UAVs. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 19 January, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded Russian attack drones in Ukraine's south.

Source: the Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. In the event of an air-raid warning, head for shelter." 

Advertisement:

Updated: At 21:34, the Air Force reported that the fourth group of attack UAVs were moving through Ukraine’s south in Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 21:38, an air-raid alarm was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 21:57, it was reported that the first group of attack UAVs in Kirovohrad Oblast was heading north; the second group in Odesa Oblast were heading northwest, in the direction of Vinnytsia Oblast; third and fourth groups in Mykolaiv Oblast were flying northwest; the fifth group was moving from the south in Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 22:27, the threat of UAV attacks was reported in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 23:21, the all-clear was given in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. The threat of attacks remains in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesUkraine's Air Forceair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
drones
Russians actively use aircraft and quadcopters, conducts assault actions – General Staff report
Oil depot catches fire in Klintsy, Russia; authorities report drone attack – photo, video
Ukrainian drones attack gunpowder plant and oil depot in Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: