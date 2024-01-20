Russian attack drones seen in Ukraine’s south, air-raid warnings issued

On the evening of 19 January, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded Russian attack drones in Ukraine's south.

Source: the Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. In the event of an air-raid warning, head for shelter."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 21:34, the Air Force reported that the fourth group of attack UAVs were moving through Ukraine’s south in Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 21:38, an air-raid alarm was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 21:57, it was reported that the first group of attack UAVs in Kirovohrad Oblast was heading north; the second group in Odesa Oblast were heading northwest, in the direction of Vinnytsia Oblast; third and fourth groups in Mykolaiv Oblast were flying northwest; the fifth group was moving from the south in Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 22:27, the threat of UAV attacks was reported in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 23:21, the all-clear was given in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. The threat of attacks remains in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!