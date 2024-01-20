Ukraine's Air Force warns of threat of Russian missile attack in several parts of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday, 20 January that there was a threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks in several Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east."

Updated: The Air Force later said there was a danger of ballistic missile attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

At 02:09, the all-clear was issued.

