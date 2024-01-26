Russians in Crimea introduce "special regime" at checkpoints

On 25 January, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's self-styled "head", signed a decree establishing a "special regime" of entry and exit between the occupied Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: ISW; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to reports, this was done to "localise threats to the security of the population, as well as military and other facilities" in occupied Crimea.

The decree requires citizens to cross the border at three established road checkpoints and two railway checkpoints.

Military convoys should travel along specially designated roads in cooperation with Russia's FSB. The decree requires individuals at checkpoints to present identification documents, while military personnel and law enforcement officers must present military orders or service certificates.

There will be three automobile checkpoints (Armiansk, Perekop, and Dzhankoi) and two railway checkpoints (Armiansk and Dzhankoi).

