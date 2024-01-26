Russian UAV attacks volunteer's car and Ukrainska Pravda crew in Chasiv Yar; everybody survives – video, photo
A Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone has hit the car belonging to Yevhen Tkachov, a member of the UN Refugee Agency's Proliska humanitarian mission, as he was distributing humanitarian aid in the settlement of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).
Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) journalists who were filming the distribution of humanitarian aid
Details: A Russian FPV drone hit the volunteer's car, which had visible blue humanitarian mission markings on the hood and roof. The explosion smashed the boot and the car's windows and destroyed part of the humanitarian aid.
The volunteer took cover just in time, as did the UP journalists.
Російський FPV-дрон поцілив в авто працівника гуманітарної місії «Проліска» Євгена Ткачова, який видавав допомогу в Часовому Яру.— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 26, 2024
Це сталося на очах журналістів УП.
Відео надане УП. pic.twitter.com/oUOsq5QnzK
Tamara, a resident of Chasiv Yar, who stood closest to the vehicle to receive aid, was not injured.
The FPV drone's charge likely was a high-explosive anti-tank, meaning it did not contain shrapnel, which saved the volunteer, UP journalists and the civilian woman.
The drone first flew over the car, then turned around and hit it in a few seconds.
Tamara is one of three residents of Chasiv Yar who is still living in the Skhidnyi or Kanal microdistrict, which is separated from the main part of Chasiv Yar by the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The area has been heavily damaged by Russian artillery.
DeepStateMap, an interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine, which allows you to monitor changes on the front line and the course of hostilities in the Russo-Ukrainian war, reported that the distance from the Chasiv Yar's Skhidnyi microdistrict to Russian positions is about 3 kilometres.
Photos and video from the scene by Ukrainska Pravda
