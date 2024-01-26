Russian UAV attacks volunteer's car and Ukrainska Pravda crew in Chasiv Yar; everybody survives – video, photo

An FPV drone hit a car belonging to a volunteer of the Proliska humanitarian mission in Chasiv Yar. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

A Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone has hit the car belonging to Yevhen Tkachov, a member of the UN Refugee Agency's Proliska humanitarian mission, as he was distributing humanitarian aid in the settlement of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) journalists who were filming the distribution of humanitarian aid

Details: A Russian FPV drone hit the volunteer's car, which had visible blue humanitarian mission markings on the hood and roof. The explosion smashed the boot and the car's windows and destroyed part of the humanitarian aid.

The volunteer took cover just in time, as did the UP journalists.

Російський FPV-дрон поцілив в авто працівника гуманітарної місії «Проліска» Євгена Ткачова, який видавав допомогу в Часовому Яру.

Це сталося на очах журналістів УП.



Відео надане УП. pic.twitter.com/oUOsq5QnzK — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 26, 2024

Tamara, a resident of Chasiv Yar, who stood closest to the vehicle to receive aid, was not injured.

The FPV drone's charge likely was a high-explosive anti-tank, meaning it did not contain shrapnel, which saved the volunteer, UP journalists and the civilian woman.

The drone first flew over the car, then turned around and hit it in a few seconds.

UP crew witnesses drone attack on volunteer's car in Chasiv Yar Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Tamara is one of three residents of Chasiv Yar who is still living in the Skhidnyi or Kanal microdistrict, which is separated from the main part of Chasiv Yar by the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The area has been heavily damaged by Russian artillery.

DeepStateMap, an interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine, which allows you to monitor changes on the front line and the course of hostilities in the Russo-Ukrainian war, reported that the distance from the Chasiv Yar's Skhidnyi microdistrict to Russian positions is about 3 kilometres.

