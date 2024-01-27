All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation officials in Donetsk Oblast hand out humanitarian aid to people who join Putin's United Russia party

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 03:58
Russian occupation officials in Donetsk Oblast hand out humanitarian aid to people who join Putin's United Russia party
Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that Russian officials in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast are promising humanitarian aid to elderly people in exchange for joining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers have created a humanitarian crisis in [the temporarily occupied territories], where people have no money to live on, and are now trying to [bribe] those who depend on them. In particular, the occupation administration [officials] plan to recruit [elderly people] to the party of the international criminal Vladimir Putin."

Advertisement:

Details: The Resistance Center also said that this move was being undertaken in light of the upcoming Russian presidential elections and are another piece of the "puzzle in the preparation for this propaganda farce". Russian occupation officials think that an influx of new party members would sustain an illusion of voter turnout at the several polling centres in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastoccupationRussia
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians bombard Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka, killing woman and wounding child – photo
Russian UAV attacks volunteer's car and Ukrainska Pravda crew in Chasiv Yar; everybody survives – video, photo
Russians strike Myrnohrad and Kherson at night: seven people wounded; school, shopping centre and kindergarten damaged – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: