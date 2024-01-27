Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has left for a working visit to the Russian Federation, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: a report from Lukashenko’s press service

Details: The report noted that Putin and Lukashenko will mark the "80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad" on 27 January, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Advertisement:

The two leaders will also hold a meeting of the Union State Council to consider their plans for 2024-2026, summarise the results of 2021-2023, and "discuss international issues" [The Union State, or Union State of Russia and Belarus, is a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia, with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!