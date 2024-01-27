Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo
Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has left for a working visit to the Russian Federation, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: a report from Lukashenko’s press service
Details: The report noted that Putin and Lukashenko will mark the "80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad" on 27 January, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The two leaders will also hold a meeting of the Union State Council to consider their plans for 2024-2026, summarise the results of 2021-2023, and "discuss international issues" [The Union State, or Union State of Russia and Belarus, is a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia, with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy – ed.].
