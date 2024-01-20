Lukashenko says Belarus received Iskander missile systems from Russia

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has announced that Minsk has received the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems from Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti

Quote: "We have received such systems as Iskander from the Russians for their money, although we pay them on other accounts. This is a particularly dangerous weapon... I have signed a decree on how to use these weapons. They can be used only with the consent of the president," Lukashenko said.

Advertisement:

Lukashenko said that "we need to thank the Russians" because they "helped us a lot last year".

"I won't even mention here the nuclear weapons that put everyone in their place... As soon as Belarus got nuclear weapons, everyone lowered their wings. And our stunned neighbours and others," added the dictator.

"God forbid not only me but also the new generation of politicians to even think about using this nuclear weapon. It's a terrible weapon," concluded Lukashenko.

Background:

On 16 January, Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Defence Minister, said that the country will put forward a new military doctrine that, for the first time, involves the use of nuclear weapons.

On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents regarding the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. The following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a portion of Russia's nuclear weapons is already located in Belarus.

At the end of June, the self-proclaimed Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, instructed the development of an "algorithm for the use" of nuclear weapons, which Russia has deployed.

Support UP or become our patron!