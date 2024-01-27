Five bodies recovered from under rubble in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family

The remains of five people, three of them members of the same family, have been pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed during a Russian attack on 15 January in the settlement of New-York, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The debris has been cleared in New-York – the bodies of five people were pulled from under the rubble of the building.

On 15 January, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a three-storey building in New-York. Three people were injured and five remained trapped under the rubble.

The search operation has gone on for almost two weeks, and rescue workers have found the remains of all five of the people who were killed."

Details: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said that three of the dead were members of the same family: a father aged 85, mother aged 86, and their son, 54. The other two were neighbours of theirs aged 69 and 72.

Background: On 15 January, Filashkin reported that the Russian army had dropped two bombs on the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast and hit a residential building with a missile. It was reported at the time that three people had been injured and five remained under the rubble.

