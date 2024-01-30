Russians drop explosives on Beryslav with drone, killing one man

Russian invaders attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the afternoon of 30 January with a drone, killing a local resident.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A local resident was fatally injured as a result of the explosion. The deceased was 35 years old."

Details: It is also reported that a 47-year-old local resident was wounded in a Russian artillery strike on the village of Tokarivka. She sustained an explosive injury, partial amputation of a finger on her hand, shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen and leg. She was taken to hospital.

Background: On the afternoon of 30 January, Russian invaders' aircraft attacked two settlements in Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, hitting an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

