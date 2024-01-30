All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU disagrees with Hungary over terms of removing veto on €50 billion aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 17:40
EU disagrees with Hungary over terms of removing veto on €50 billion aid to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Talks between European Union countries aimed at agreeing on aid for Ukraine later this week remain difficult, despite Hungary's willingness to compromise.

Source: This was stated in a conversation with reporters by a senior EU official, reports European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Quote: "We are not there yet," the EU official said on condition of anonymity, referring to preparations for the bloc's 27-member leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Advertisement:

The official stated that the demands Budapest made of the other EU members to lift its veto on the financial assistance to Kyiv were intolerable, as the EU increased pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to consent.

The official went on to say that Hungary's EU colleagues do not want to agree to an annual review of Kyiv's support because it would give Orbán the right to veto the decision every time.

Background:

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that Budapest sent a compromise agreement to Brussels last Saturday, which will unblock €50bn in EU funding for Ukraine.
  • The Hungarian prime minister revealed that under the compromise, he will agree to release funding to Ukraine "if you guarantee that the decision to continue sending money will be reviewed every year". In practice, this will essentially give Hungary another opportunity to hold up aid every year.
  • EU leaders will reaffirm their commitment to providing "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine in the future at the 2 February summit.
  • The main topic of the Brussels summit is an attempt to reach an agreement on a package of four-year financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion, which Hungary blocked at the previous summit in December.
  • Josep Borrell, Head of the EU Foreign Policy Department, stated on 22 January that Ukrainians should not worry about a possible decrease in EU support.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: UkraineHungaryEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician
Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs names condition for meeting of Hungarian and Ukrainian presidents
Russian aircraft hits invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: