Russians launch 2 waves of drone attacks, mainly targeting Odesa, with 6 people injured – photo, video

The aftermath of the attack on 25.01.2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A total of 10 kamikaze drones were downed in Odesa Oblast and one more in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 January, with the city of Odesa suffering two attacks; hits were recorded in a furniture factory and drone wreckage has fallen on residential buildings, injuring six people.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Oleh Kiper; Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine's South: "At night, the enemy launched two waves of attacks using Shahed-131/136 UAVs. The main strike was focused on Odesa, where six people were injured.

The intervals between air-raid warnings lasted up to 15 minutes. Combat operations were conducted under intense conditions when multiple drones entered simultaneously to attack.

The Air Defence Forces managed to down 11 kamikaze drones, including 10 in Odesa Oblast and one more in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The enemy employed previously tested tactical tricks, approaching from the sea at low altitudes and engaging in complex manoeuvres.

Unfortunately, the downed drones, following an inertial trajectory, reached residential neighbourhoods."

Нічна атака РФ дронами: основний удар припав на Одесу, там багато пошкоджень і 6 поранених. Відео - з Телеграм-каналу Сил оборони півдня України pic.twitter.com/6zDB6qVThb — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 25, 2024

Details: One of the downed drones, hitting a new partially inhabited multi-storey building in the Khadzhybeiskyi district of Odesa, caused a fire. Several flats were damaged and one person suffered burns and was hospitalised.

Another damaged drone, during its fall, pierced the roof of a two-storey residential building in the Prymorskyi district of the city.

One more UAV fell in the same residential area, next to the multi-storey building damaged during the previous attack. The blast wave caused extensive damage to the windows of surrounding buildings, a car parked in a courtyard was completely burned to ashes and several others were damaged.

Four people were injured - they were provided with first aid at the scene and are being treated on an outpatient basis. Rescue workers extricated one of those affected from under the rubble.

Kiper reported that another kamikaze drone crashed near a high-rise building in the Prymorskyi district but did not explode. There were no casualties. Bomb disposal experts were working at the scene.

Strikes were also recorded. The Russians hit a furniture factory warehouse in the industrial area of Odesa. A major fire broke out due to a large amount of flammable substances.

A man riding a bicycle nearby was thrown to the ground by the blast wave and suffered injuries from pieces of various objects scattered by the explosion. He received medical assistance and is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Drone attack on Odesa on January 25, 2024. Photos: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the attack on 25.01.2024 Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ambulance at the scene of damage in Odesa. Photos: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 24-25 January, and the air defence destroyed 11 of them.

