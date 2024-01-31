Six men injured in Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk

Six people have been injured in a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, with one of them in a critical condition.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is reported that at 22:30 on 30 January, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk, allegedly using S-300 and Iskander missiles.

The explosions caused damage to business premises, injuring a security guard. Five men aged 33 to 57 were also injured.

All of the victims were taken to hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds for medical treatment. One of them is in a serious condition.

Nearby residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

