Russians intensify attacks on Kherson front, where Ukrainian defenders repel 15 attacks – General Staff

A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have not abandoned their intention to advance on the entire front line, where 88 combat clashes took place over the past day. Russian forces attacked most actively on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Kherson fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 January

Details: The Russians launched 9 missile strikes and 99 airstrikes, fired 129 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, and launched 20 Shahed UAVs overnight, 14 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 11 more near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 16 Russian attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their losses, the Russians are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they conducted 15 unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition storage points, nine artillery pieces and one Russian radar station.

