Missile attack on Pokrovsk: Police show footage of first few minutes after attack, number of injured people rises

The number of people injured in a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to eight, and the police have published footage of the first few minutes after the attack.

Source: National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "On 30 January, the enemy struck the city twice. Early reports indicate that Russian troops attacked the city with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Eight civilians were injured in the attack. The oldest wounded person is 64 and the youngest is 27."

Advertisement:

Details: Police reported that paramedics provided first aid to the people at the sites of the attack and took them to hospital. Houses, a business and railway infrastructure were damaged.

Background:

At 22:30 on 30 January, Russian forces fired missiles on Pokrovsk. They are likely to have been S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

It was reported earlier that six people had been injured.

Support UP or become our patron!